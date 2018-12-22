Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wipro by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,038,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wipro by 165.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wipro by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 249,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at $275,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 13.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

WARNING: “Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/wipro-limited-wit-shares-bought-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.