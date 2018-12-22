WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) Shares Gap Down to $47.76

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.93, but opened at $47.76. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 4871973 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

