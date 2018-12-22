WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MRWSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

MRWSY stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

