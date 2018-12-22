Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.29% of Worldpay worth $2,619,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,882,000 after purchasing an additional 122,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 987,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,030,000 after purchasing an additional 265,306 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worldpay by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 508,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $2,915,963.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $72.12 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on Worldpay from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Worldpay to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.19.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

