Worldpay (WP) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $107.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WP. Nomura lifted their price target on Worldpay from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Worldpay to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Mizuho upgraded Worldpay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Worldpay in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.19.

Shares of WP opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worldpay has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $2,915,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WP. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,768,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Worldpay by 839.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,792,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Worldpay by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,186,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,722 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Worldpay by 1,948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,277,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,757 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,167,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

