XsunX (XSNX) & Fuwei Films (FFHL) Critical Comparison

XsunX (OTCMKTS:XSNX) and Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XsunX and Fuwei Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XsunX $1.17 million 0.75 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Fuwei Films $44.68 million 0.14 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

XsunX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuwei Films.

Risk & Volatility

XsunX has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XsunX and Fuwei Films, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XsunX 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares XsunX and Fuwei Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XsunX -1,166.78% N/A -12,398.26% Fuwei Films -9.15% -14.10% -6.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of XsunX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Fuwei Films shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuwei Films beats XsunX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XsunX Company Profile

XsunX, Inc. engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. It also offers various energy production and management technologies; and energy storage systems comprising lithium batteries, charge/discharge controls, and demand charge management software products. It serves commercial and residential solar PV markets. The company was formerly known as Sun River Mining Inc. and changed its name to XsunX, Inc. in September 2003. XsunX, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Aliso Viejo, Colorado.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

