Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Shares Down 7.2%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares were down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 944,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 128,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Moller San Pedro Claus Juan purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashu Tyagi purchased 430,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,882,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,166,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/y-mabs-therapeutics-ymab-shares-down-7-2.html.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.