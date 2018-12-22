Yelp (YELP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $33.86 price target on the local business review company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, December 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Yelp to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yelp to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yelp to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

YELP opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 458.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30. Yelp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $645,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

