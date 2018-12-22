Yeti (YETI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.44

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 12383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Get Yeti alerts:

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $19,663,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 25,749 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $463,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,966 shares of company stock worth $39,959,388.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/yeti-yeti-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-12-44.html.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.