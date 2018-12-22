Zacks: Alleghany Co. (Y) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $650.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $7.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alleghany an industry rank of 183 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, TMD & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Y stock traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.37. 153,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $558.50 and a 1-year high of $659.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

