Zacks: American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Given $11.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Software an industry rank of 57 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Software from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that American Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $27,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 68,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $671,028.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,584.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $842,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 2,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 273,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,359 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

