Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will post $424.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.70 million and the lowest is $396.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $476.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. TheStreet raised CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $1,195,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,067,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,551,000 after buying an additional 1,271,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,624,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,803,000 after buying an additional 686,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,803,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.1% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 6,789,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 893,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,536,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,316. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

