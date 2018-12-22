Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.52). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($5.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.34).

EVFM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $879,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 722,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 28.5% in the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,593,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVFM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. 131,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,332. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

