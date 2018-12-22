Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gap Inc (GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to report $4.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.86 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.60. 8,144,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. GAP has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GAP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,306,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,241,000 after buying an additional 168,980 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 8.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GAP by 33.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

