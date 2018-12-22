Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (GEF) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.70. Greif posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Greif to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Greif by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Greif has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

