Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

ISBC stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,058,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,080,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

