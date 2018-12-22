Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.13. 3,856,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.55%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,508,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,410 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,513,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $25,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,893,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,710,000 after purchasing an additional 509,524 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

