Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2,317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 12,266,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,412,000 after buying an additional 11,759,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,669,000 after buying an additional 1,053,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,441,000 after buying an additional 909,717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Republic Services by 2,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,424,000 after buying an additional 366,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

