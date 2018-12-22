Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $35.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.74 million and the lowest is $34.65 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $42.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.30 million to $45.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $42.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

In other news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 396,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 320,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.