Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2018

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,107,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,355,000 after acquiring an additional 244,350 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 89,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,492,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

