Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2018

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.51. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $197,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

