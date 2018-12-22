Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (KBH) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. KB Home posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 601.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 232,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 953,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.