Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn/Ferry International’s earnings. Korn/Ferry International reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn/Ferry International.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

