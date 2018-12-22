Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Co (KO) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

KO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,469,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078,336. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 81.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $206,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 218.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.