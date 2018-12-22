Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Carrols Restaurant Group also reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,680. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 375.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 729,322 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,283.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 660,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 378,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 121.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 512,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 281,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.