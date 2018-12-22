Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $811.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $811.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $806.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $818.90 million. Hologic reported sales of $791.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Hologic to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,260,356.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,012. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,259,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,065,000 after buying an additional 303,902 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 671,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,773,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 164,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Hologic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hologic by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,328 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hologic has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

