Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Progenics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 341.78%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

PGNX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

