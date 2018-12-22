Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd (FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) to report sales of $124.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.39 million and the lowest is $115.60 million. Frontline posted sales of $99.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $349.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $368.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.75 million, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $459.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRO shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of FRO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Frontline has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 38,407.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth about $385,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

