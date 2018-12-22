Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 231,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. 408,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,108. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

