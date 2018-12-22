Zacks: Dynatronics Co. (DYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dynatronics an industry rank of 58 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 4,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.