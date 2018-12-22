Zacks: Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Imprimis Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 93 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,500. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMY. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 378,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,423. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imprimis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

