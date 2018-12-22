Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Ingersoll's shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes stellar sales generated from Commercial and Residential HVAC markets will bolster its revenues in the quarters ahead. On the other hand, robust sales volume, increased productivity, pricing actions and new investments made toward footprint-optimization initiatives are expected to boost its profitability in the upcoming quarters. However, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry over the past six-month period. Material cost inflation, rising freight charges, soaring wage cost and ongoing restructuring expenses might continue to weigh over the Ingersoll's near-term profitability. Over the past 7 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019. “

IR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,473,000 after acquiring an additional 740,151 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 36.5% during the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

