Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

