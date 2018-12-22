Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $16.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,335,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.