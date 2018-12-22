Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCLP. Raymond James cut CSI Compressco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of CCLP opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.