Zacks Investment Research Lowers Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Recently, the company has enhanced its balance-sheet strength by amending and restating its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing the total capacity by $200 million to reach a total of $1.35 billion. Apart from increasing the capacity, the move has enabled the company to lower its cost of debt. Notably, the company enjoys presence in key cities and opts for strategic joint ventures to drive long-term profitability. Focus on expansion of its geographical footprint through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platforms bode well for Extra Space Storage. Moreover, fragmented ownership in the self-storage industry offer scope for consolidation activities. Yet, many of its markets are witnessing an escalating supply of new self-storage space, and this is anticipated to fuel competition. Rate hike adds to its woes.”

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,801.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $243,276. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,776,000 after buying an additional 149,753 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,585,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,676,000 after buying an additional 781,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,799,000 after buying an additional 350,276 shares in the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.