Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nielsen (NLSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is being impacted by sluggishness in the U.S. Buy segment and unimpressive performance in the emerging markets. Further, the company’s continued investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion and profitability, going forward. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company's improving performance in the Watch segment and benefits from Gracenote acquisition are positives for the company’s market share. Moreover, the company’s Connected Partner Program bodes well for improving clientele. Also, regular dividend payment and share repurchase reflect Nielsen’s financial strength and commitment to return value to shareholders. However, mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to the company’s market position.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NLSN stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,517,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after buying an additional 56,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,689,000 after buying an additional 74,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

