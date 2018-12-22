Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEB. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

PEB opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In related news, Director Cydney Donnell purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

