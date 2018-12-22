Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after buying an additional 460,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after buying an additional 460,446 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 725,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,345,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2,586.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 66,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 64,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

