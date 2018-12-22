Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sealed Air (SEE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Currency headwinds and higher-than-expected input and freight costs are expected to affect Sealed Air’s fourth-quarter results. Softness in the Product Care utility business is likely to continue in the fourth quarter. Consequently, the company has lowered fiscal 2018 guidance for net sales to $4.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA at $870-$880 million and adjusted earnings per share to the range of $2.40 to $2.45. The company has underperformed the industry over the past year. Going forward, Sealed Air’s top-line will be supported by enhanced demand for its core product portfolio, recently-introduced innovations, strong fresh food markets and e-commerce sector. Expected benefits from reducing costs, driving operational excellence and commercializing new innovations combined with favorable global business trends positions the company well for improved results. The company has a positive record of earnings surprise in the last few quarters.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 167,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 163,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,660,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 326,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,002,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,025,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

