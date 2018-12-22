Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 169 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $217,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2,320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 237,754 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 183,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 139,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 162,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,670. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $220.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.02. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

