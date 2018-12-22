Zacks: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 147 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on STXB. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:STXB traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 841,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.6% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 219.4% in the third quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

