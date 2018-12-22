Zetacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,328.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $195,274.00 and approximately $15,328.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.04885021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.02044355 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00062149 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000592 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 169,016,427 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

