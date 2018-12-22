Zions Bancorp (ZION) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 66.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zions Bancorp by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zions Bancorp by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 144,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,667 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zions Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 47,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorp by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/zions-bancorp-zion-shares-sold-by-penn-capital-management-co-inc.html.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.