Zions Bancorp (ZION) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,028 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $89,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 144,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,667 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 47,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Argus began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.23.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

