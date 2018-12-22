ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.94. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,167,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 717,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 187,195 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

