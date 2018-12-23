$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Navigator posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Navigator’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVGS. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Navigator and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NVGS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 265,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,098. Navigator has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.33 million, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Navigator by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after buying an additional 142,106 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Navigator by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in Navigator by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 370,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

