$0.06 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.42 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 1,789,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 321.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

