$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (WU) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Caroline Tsai sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $45,164.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $425,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,924,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,659,000 after buying an additional 2,103,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 53,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,956,000 after buying an additional 29,166,142 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,200,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,611,000 after buying an additional 809,286 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after buying an additional 5,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,403,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after buying an additional 855,121 shares in the last quarter.

WU stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,982,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,279. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

