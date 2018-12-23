$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $130,515,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $77,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $71,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $71,814,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $66,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

